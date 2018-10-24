Photo: Paul Sancya (Associated Press)

Scott Vetere, a former standout male gymnast for University of Michigan Wolverines and a former U.S. national team member, was arrested on October 8 for engaging in an “obscene” act in public.



According to the Detroit Free Press, Vetere, 39, an assistant coach with the women’s gymnastics team, and an 18-year-old female gymnast on the team, were caught by police engaging in a sex act in a car in the parking lot of an Ann Arbor apartment complex. Both were arrested.

Aside from the criminal implications for both—indecent public exposure carries a maximum of a 90 day jail sentence and a $500 fine—the University of Michigan athletic department expressly forbids romantic or sexual relationships between athletes and coaches.

Per the Free Press:

“Mr. Vetere was immediately suspended the day we learned about the incident (Oct. 10),” U-M athletic department spokesman Kurt Svoboda told the Free Press in an email. “He resigned from his position Oct. 15 during the disciplinary review process.”

Vetere was arraigned on October 19. The gymnast will be arraigned on November 5.