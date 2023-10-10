Report: Vikings to put star Justin Jefferson (hamstring) on IR

Vikings All-Pro wide receiver Justin Jefferson will be placed on injured reserve and miss at least four games for struggling Minnesota, multiple outlets reported Tuesday.

Jefferson, the NFL's Offensive Player of the Year in 2022, strained his right hamstring on Sunday in Minnesota's 27-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

The earliest Jefferson could return would be in Week 10 on Nov. 12 against the New Orleans Saints. Among the games he would miss for the Vikings (1-4) include contests against two NFC North rivals, Chicago and Green Bay.

Head coach Kevin O'Connell addressed the possibility of losing Jefferson, who is itching to play, on Monday.

"We're going to do what's best for Justin and make sure we give him the treatment and plan that is a big picture positive for him," O'Connell said.

Jefferson has been a workhorse for the Vikings, who selected him with the No. 22 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

The 24-year-old has yet to miss a game in his career, playing in 55 with 53 starts. He led the NFL last season with 128 catches for 1,809 yards, his third straight season with at least 1,400 yards.

He caught eight touchdown passes last season and has 28 for his career.

Through the first five weeks this season, Jefferson has 36 catches for 571 yards and three scores. So far this season, Jefferson has played 92 percent of the Vikings' snaps, equal to his 2022 total.

With Jefferson out, the Vikings are expected to rely on rookie Jordan Addison along with K.J. Osborn and Brandon Powell.

Addison had six receptions for 64 yards and one touchdown against the Chiefs and has 19 receptions for 249 yards this season. Tight end T.J. Hockenson is second on the team in receptions with 30 catches for 254 yards and two touchdowns.

—Field Level Media