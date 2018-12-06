Photo: Mike Ehrmann (Getty)

It’s been nearly two weeks since Washington quarterback Alex Smith had emergency surgery after breaking his tibia and fibula in a game against the Texans. Smith had his surgery on Nov. 18, and now it’s been revealed that complications from that surgery have left him fighting an infection and that he may still be hospitalized.



The fact that something had gone wrong for Smith was first reported last night by Burgundy Blog:

NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport confirmed that report this morning:

Washington has since released an official statement acknowledging that Smith is still dealing with a “serious injury” and asking for privacy: