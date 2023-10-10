Reports: Dolphins RB De'Von Achane (knee) to miss multiple games

Miami Dolphins rookie running back De'Von Achane is likely to miss multiple weeks with a knee injury and could end up on injured reserve, according to multiple reports Tuesday.

Achane underwent tests on his knee on Monday, which was the only information head coach Mike McDaniel would disclose at the time. On Sunday, Achane boosted his AFC-leading rushing total to 460 yards in a win over the New York Giants.

Miami (4-1) selected Achane, a Texas A&M product, in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He turns 22 on Friday.

Achane has five rushing touchdowns and averaged a remarkable 12.1 yards per carry in his first four NFL games — he was inactive Week 1 — and has combined with Raheem Mostert for 12 rushing touchdowns and 774 rushing yards this season. Achane's 460 yards are second in the NFL to San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (510 yards).

Achane had 11 carries for 151 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's win over the Giants. The TD was a 76-yard dash down the left sideline with Achane easily pulling away from defenders in pursuit. He briefly left the game but returned in the 31-16 victory.

His status for this week's game against the Carolina Panthers is up in the air, McDaniel said Monday.

"I'm not really thinking anything too much right now. We're still investigating. To be determined," McDaniel said.

The Dolphins' high-powered offense has 2,568 yards on the season, 546 more than the No. 2 team, the Philadelphia Eagles.

—Field Level Media