Reports: James Harden rejoins Sixers for training camp

James Harden joined the Philadelphia 76ers for training camp on Wednesday in Colorado, multiple outlets reported.

Harden was absent from the team's media day on Monday and missed the first practice on Tuesday at Colorado State.

He reportedly arrived in Fort Collins, Colo., Tuesday night and was on the floor for practice Wednesday morning.

Harden has voiced his desire to be traded to the Los Angeles Clippers as the third star on the team, joining Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. The Sixers and Clippers haven't made much progress on a potential deal.

Harden, 34, already has been paid half of the $35.64 million due to him this year — a prepayment option many players choose to take — according to ESPN.

Team president Daryl Morey said Monday he is continuing to try to work on the trade front. If Harden returns to the 76ers and plays the upcoming season, new head coach Nick Nurse plans to get him involved.

"In terms of a trade, I will continue to work on those fronts and, if he's here, then coach will work with him on the court. I think it's pretty straightforward," Morey said. "He continues to seek a trade and we are continuing to work with his representation to find the best solution for the 76ers and all parties."

A 14-year veteran who has played for the Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Brooklyn Nets and 76ers, Harden has career averages of 24.7 points, 7.0 assists and 5.6 rebounds in 1,000 games (786 starts). He led the league in scoring three times, and last year, his 10.7 assists per game were the most in the NBA.

A 10-time All-Star, Harden was the league's Most Valuable Player in the 2017-18 season and is a six-time All-NBA first-team selection.

The Sixers are at Colorado State through Friday and then will play their first preseason game on Sunday in Boston against the retooled Celtics.

—Field Level Media