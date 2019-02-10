Reports: No NBA Team Has An "F" In Its Name

Deadspin sources, who requested anonymity for fear of retaliation, confirmed to Deadspin that no NBA team has an “F” in its name. This was discovered when the Deadspin staff was using our work chat to type “F” to pay respects to a dead Macbook charger, as one does. One callow staffer refused to do so, so our unnamed source tried to trick him into doing it, only to discover:
And wouldn’t you know? No NBA team has an “F” in its city or team name:
- Atlanta Hawks
- Boston Celtics
- Brooklyn Nets
- Charlotte Bobcats
- Chicago Bulls
- Cleveland Cavaliers
- Dallas Mavericks
- Denver Nuggets
- Detroit Pistons
- Golden State Warriors
- Houston Rockets
- Indiana Pacers
- LA Clippers
- LA Lakers
- Memphis Grizzlies
- Miami Heat
- Milwaukee Bucks
- Minnesota Timberwolves
- New Orleans Hornets
- New York Knicks
- Oklahoma City Thunder
- Orlando Magic
- Philadelphia Sixers
- Phoenix Suns
- Portland Trail Blazers
- Sacramento Kings
- San Antonio Spurs
- Toronto Raptors
- Utah Jazz
- Washington Wizards
In the course of reporting out this tip, we discovered that Reddit user JasonH0711 first dropped this bombshell last month. We hope that JasonH0711 has taken appropriate safety measures to protect himself and his dangerous knowledge.
This major news—that no NBA teams have “F” in their names—comes as a shock to basketball fans around the country, who probably thought that there was at least one NBA team with the letter “F” in its name. It also comes as a shock for a league that currently calls its championship series “The Finals.”
We’ll have more on this story as it develops.
If you know anything about no NBA team having an “F” in its name, please reach out to me directly. If you don’t know anything about no NBA team having an “F” in its name, please type “F” in the comments below to pay respects.