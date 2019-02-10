Reports: No NBA Team Has An "F" In Its Name

Deadspin sources, who requested anonymity for fear of retaliation, confirmed to Deadspin that no NBA team has an “F” in its name. This was discovered when the Deadspin staff was using our work chat to type “F” to pay respects to a dead Macbook charger, as one does. One callow staffer refused to do so, so our unnamed source tried to trick him into doing it, only to discover:



Advertisement

And wouldn’t you know? No NBA team has an “F” in its city or team name:

Atlanta Hawks

Boston Celtics

Brooklyn Nets

Charlotte Bobcats

Chicago Bulls

Cleveland Cavaliers

Dallas Mavericks

Denver Nuggets

Detroit Pistons

Golden State Warriors

Houston Rockets

Indiana Pacers

LA Clippers

LA Lakers

Memphis Grizzlies

Miami Heat

Milwaukee Bucks

Minnesota Timberwolves

New Orleans Hornets

New York Knicks

Oklahoma City Thunder

Orlando Magic

Philadelphia Sixers

Phoenix Suns

Portland Trail Blazers

Sacramento Kings

San Antonio Spurs

Toronto Raptors

Utah Jazz

Washington Wizards

In the course of reporting out this tip, we discovered that Reddit user JasonH0711 first dropped this bombshell last month. We hope that JasonH0711 has taken appropriate safety measures to protect himself and his dangerous knowledge.



This major news—that no NBA teams have “F” in their names—comes as a shock to basketball fans around the country, who probably thought that there was at least one NBA team with the letter “F” in its name. It also comes as a shock for a league that currently calls its championship series “The Finals.”



We’ll have more on this story as it develops.



If you know anything about no NBA team having an “F” in its name, please reach out to me directly. If you don’t know anything about no NBA team having an “F” in its name, please type “F” in the comments below to pay respects.