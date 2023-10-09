NFL

Reports: Packers RB Aaron Jones (hamstring) inactive vs. Raiders

By
Field Level Media
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) runs the ball against the Detroit Lions during their football game on Thursday, September 28, 2023, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Lions won the game, 34-20. Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
The Green Bay Packers will be without running back Aaron Jones on Monday night against the host Las Vegas Raiders because of a nagging hamstring injury, according to multiple media reports.

Jones was injured in the season-opening victory against the host Chicago Bears, then didn't play until Sept. 28 in a limited role in a 30-24 home loss to the Detroit Lions. He played 20 snaps on that Thursday night game, ran five times for 18 yards and caught one pass for minus-4 yards.

Jones, 28, has 14 carries for 59 yards and one touchdown, and three receptions for 82 yards and a score in two games this season.

The Packers (2-2), who have a bye next week, signed practice squad running back Patrick Taylor to the active roster on Monday. Taylor, 25, has played in three games this season, with nine rushes for 29 yards and three catches for 23 yards.

AJ Dillon would be the starter without Jones at full availability. Dillon, 25, has 44 carries for 118 yards and three receptions for 25 yards in four games (two starts) this season.

The Packers also elevated cornerback Corey Ballentine from the practice squad to the active roster for the game against the Raiders (1-3), and released linebacker Justin Hollins.

—Field Level Media