Reports: Sky set to hire Teresa Weatherspoon as head coach

Field Level Media
Feb 25, 2023; New York, New York, USA; New Orleans Pelicans Assistant Coach Teresa Weatherspoon during warmups New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.
Image: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Basketball Hall of Famer Teresa Weatherspoon will be the Chicago Sky's next head coach, multiple media outlets reported Tuesday night.

A contract is being finalized, Weatherspoon's agent, Richard Gray, told the Chicago Sun-Times.

For the past four seasons, Weatherspoon was an assistant coach with the NBA's New Orleans Pelicans.

The Sky made the playoffs this season with an 18-22 record under two head coaches. James Wade left on July 1 to take an assistant coaching job with the Toronto Raptors. Emre Vatansever took over on an interim basis and guided Chiago to an 11-13 regular-season mark. The Sky were swept in two games during the opening round of the playoffs by the league-leading Las Vegas Aces.

After a stellar playing career, Weatherspoon began her coaching career by spending the 2007-08 season in charge of the Westchester Phantoms of the semi-pro men's American Basketball Association. She then spent six seasons as head coach at her alma mater, Louisiana Tech, guiding the Lady Techsters to a 99-71 record and two NCAA Tournament appearances.

Weatherspoon propelled Louisiana Tech to the 1988 NCAA Tournament championship, the same year she was part of a U.S. squad that won a gold medal in the Seoul Olympics.

After playing professionally overseas for nearly a decade, Weatherspoon was an original WNBA player when they league tipped off in 1997, playing for the New York Liberty. She spent seven seasons with the Liberty, making five All-Star teams, before finishing her playing career with the Los Angeles Sparks in 2004.

She became a member of the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame in 2010, and nine years later she was elected to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

—Field Level Media