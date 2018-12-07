According to reports, Japanese kickboxing prodigy Tenshin Nasukawa will be crossing over into another sport on New Year’s Eve, engaging in an exhibition match with a boxer at a Rizin card after weeks of back and forth over the promotional details. MMAFighting reporter Marc Raimondi has information about the rules the fight will take place under: Apparently, Nasukawa will compete for three three-minute rounds at 147 pounds under “straight boxing rules” that somehow involve no judging and the fighters wearing 8-ounce gloves. How a victor will be determined is unclear.

Under the reported terms, Nasukawa’s impressive undefeated record—he is 28-0 in kickboxing contests—will not be affected by the result, whatever it is; neither will the boxing record of the American he’s fighting.