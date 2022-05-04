Robert Griffin III is at it again with talk of a comeback to the NFL. Griffin is turning to the worst possible destination in the minds of most Washington Commanders fans — he says he’d love to make his return with the Dallas Cowboys.



Seeing how Griffin plays a similar style to Dak Prescott, it would make a little sense were the Cowboys to kick the tires. It makes a ton of sense for Griffin since he grew up in Texas. That part I get. I also get that there’s very little chance of this dream of Robert’s coming true. But Griffin didn’t stop at the Cowboys. Oh no. He also named the Atlanta Falcons and Chicago Bears as teams he’d love to play for.

“Going back home to Texas with the Dallas Cowboys, I know a lot of Washington fans don’t want to hear that, but that would be a great situation for me. The Atlanta Falcons being there with (Marcus) Mariota and (Desmond) Ridder would be a great situation for me. Going to Chicago with Justin FIelds to try to help as much as I possibly can in that quarterback room would also be a great situation.”

The last time we saw RGIII in the NFL was during the 2020 season with Baltimore. He played in four games (one start) and passed for 42 yards completing 57 percent of his passes for zero TDs and two INTs. Sure, it’s a small sample, but this is pretty much what he’s been for quite some time. Why any NFL team would be interested in bringing him back at this point when there are plenty of young, hungry, healthy QB prospects out there that could basically give you the same if not better is mind-boggling.

Yes, Griffin was very good at one point, but that was 10 years ago. An excellent rookie year was followed up by an average year two coming off major knee surgery. I understand that if that injury at the end of his rookie campaign never happened, we might be looking at RGIII completely differently. But it did happen, and his career began to rapidly wind down following the injury. He was never the same after that.

Knowing this, I think it’s delusional for anyone to believe he “deserves” another legit shot at coming back. If a team brings Griffin in, then more power to him, but I just don’t think it’s plausible. Robert didn’t play at all in 2021, and just because a player can still run an impressive 40-yard dash doesn’t mean he’s ready to compete again on Sundays.

Call me biased, but the Falcons and Bears can have at it. The Cowboys have much bigger things to worry about personnel-wise if they intend to compete for a Super Bowl. Jerry Jones isn’t getting any younger. And signing RGIII as Prescott’s backup doesn’t make Dallas any better than they already are. Griffin has had a couple of chances in the league since his initial run ended in Washington following the 2014 season. It hasn’t worked out, and he’s not going to regain that glory.

How about throwing this opportunity Colin Kaepernick’s way? Sure, he’s been out of the league for five years. I don’t think he’d be much worse than Griffin. But we know that isn’t going to happen and why. It’s time for RGIII to accept his career for what it was. I’m just not buying that NFL teams are still interested in having RGIII in their QB room. And for those teams that might consider it…good luck with that.



