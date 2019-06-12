Photo: Dominique Oliveto (Getty)

Sports Illustrated has published a long profile of NBA agent and LeBron James confidant Rich Paul, who is probably the most famous agent in sports right now given his involvement in the Anthony Davis trade saga. It’s about as compelling as a long story about a sports agent can possibly be, but it’s hard not to come away from it wondering what exactly motivated Paul to participate in the first place. Maybe he wanted to push back on the narrative that he and his clients are ruining the NBA by making demands about where they want to play. Or maybe he just wanted to publicly and forcefully tell the Boston Celtics to piss off.



Here’s what Paul had to say when he was asked about the Celtics potentially making a trade for Davis this summer:

“They can trade for him, but it’ll be for one year,” Paul says. “I mean: If the Celtics traded for Anthony Davis, we would go there and we would abide by our contractual [obligations] and we would go into free agency in 2020. I’ve stated that to them. But in the event that he decides to walk away and you give away assets? Don’t blame Rich Paul.”

Nobody show this to Bill Simmons.