Richard Sherman arrested on suspicion of ‘burglary domestic violence’

Richard Sherman spent seven seasons in Seattle and three with San Fran. He was arrested in King County, Washington, early this morning, according to police.

Former Seahawk Richard Sherman was arrested this morning in King County, Washington, for “Burglary Domestic Violence,” according to police records and first reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN. Sherman was denied bail.



A spokesman for the Redmond (Washington) Police Department told ESPN that a 911 call was received at 2 a.m. PT:

The person calling said that an adult male family member who did not live at the residence was attempting to force his way into the home. When police arrived, the suspect was outside the home. He fought with police but was eventually apprehended and taken to a local hospital to be checked but was cleared and then booked into the King County Correctional Facility.

There were no reported injuries. According to Joe Fann, th e Seattle Seahawks beat reporter for NBC Sports Northwest, Sherman is being investigated for a felony. And the Seattle Times noted that “the case is sealed, but the notice in King County Superior Court noted that an “extreme risk protection order” had been mandated.”

The NFL Player’s Association said in a statement that they “ were made aware of an arrest last night of one of our player leaders for an alleged domestic violence incident and have activated our domestic violence crisis protocol for the protection and support of everyone involved. We will continue to monitor events closely as more facts are made available for us.”

It was unclear exactly which statute was being cited in the charges against Sherman and no other details were immediately available. Sherman, currently a free agent, will have a mandatory appearance tomorrow, and the prosecutors have 72 hours to decide how they will file the charges against Sherman, 33. The former cornerback played seven seasons in Seattle, making four Pro Bowls. He then spent three seasons with the San Francisco 49ers.

This is a developing story.