The Fresno Grizzlies, Triple-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, have unleashed upon the world this mascot, which resembles Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez or possibly a leering pervert in your neighborhood. The smirk on his face is dismaying. Why’s it like that?

This rude mascot is part of your usual minor league baseball promotion, since Brook’s team is still in the playoffs and he played college ball at Stanford, but you know who would really have a problem with this? His twin brother and Bulls center Robin Lopez. That guy hates mascots. Get him to battle and defeat the most formidable opponent: his own flesh and blood. Well, felt and blood.

H/t to Richard