Rockets send Wall, Cousins home as COVID tracing connects pair to rookie Kenyon Martin Jr.

DeMarcus Cousins is one of a handful of Rockets caught up in the NBA’s latest COVID mess. Photo : AP

The Houston Rockets could be without multiple players for their season opener tonight because of COVID contact tracing connected to rookie Kenyon Martin Jr., according to a report from Woj.



Martin Jr. tested both positive and negative for COVID in a span of 24 hours, and is now waiting for the results of an additional test to confirm his diagnosis.

Woj reported later that Houston stars John Wall, and DeMarcus Cousins were with the rookie when they decided to get haircuts away from the facility.

Wall and Cousins have both tested negative. Houston sent a group of players home that were connected to Martin Jr., including Wall, on Wednesday just hours before tip-off with the Thunder.

Meanwhile, the Rockets are working with the NBA to investigate whether their star James Harden was recently at a social event with strippers without a mask on. (It appears he was.)

Harden took to his Instagram story to tell his side of the story early on Wednesday. The former MVP says that he didn’t attend a strip club but was at a friends event.

“Everyday it’s something different,” said Harden. “No matter how many times you try to drag my name under you can’t.”

Whether or not Harden was at a strip club doesn’t matter, considering that social events of more than 15 people are prohibited by this year’s NBA COVID protocols.

The fact that Harden was also maskless at the event brings in even more concern. Harden had tested positive for COVID this summer before going to the NBA bubble in Orlando.

The league has not yet announced whether tonight’s contest between the Rockets and Thunder will still take place.

This is a developing story.