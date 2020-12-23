James Harden 'not a strip club' video now under investigation, tonight’s start in jeopardy

James Harden finds himself in a bit of a pickle right now. Image : Getty Images

According to ESPN, the Houston Rockets and NBA are investigating a viral video of James Harden partying maskless at a party with str ippers. The team and league wants to know whether the former MVP violated the NBA’s COVID-19 protocols.





Spoiler alert: Probably.

Shocking, I know.

If the video was taken recently, Harden could miss Opening Night this evening.

In time, the Rockets will likely find that the video was taken recently but it was not (technically) at a strip club, in case anyone was still wondering.

The Houston Chronicle did some sleuthing of its own and found that the video was presumably made early this week.

From its report:

The 41-second video in question shows Harden receiving Dior luggage as a present. Another clip in the video shows people dancing in the club and a video screen in the background says “Selective Group.” That group’s Instagram page, which has been changed to private, had been promoting the Selective Group Winter Ball scheduled for Monday night.

Harden took to IG to respond to reports that he violated the NBA’s COVID protocols.

According to The Chronicle, the party was not in a strip club… although...ummm... I can see why one might be confused. Instead, it was held at an event space near downtown Houston, a mile or so away from the Rockets arena. Harden wasn’t wearing a mask and, based on his Instagram post, is not disputing the belief that the party was recent.

When the NBA wraps up its investigation they’ll likely discipline Harden for tonight’s game.

The eight-time all-star has been in constant trade rumors for weeks and has reportedly been open to getting out of Houston.

As of now, Harden is still slated to play tonight against the Thunder in Houston.