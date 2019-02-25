Screenshot: Twitter

WWE superstar Roman Reigns, who stunned a Monday Night Raw crowd back in October by announcing his long battle with leukemia and relinquishing the Universal Championship belt, returned to Raw on Monday to announce that his cancer has gone back into remission. Reigns says he will be returning to the ring:

Reigns, whose real name is Leati Joseph Anoa’i, was 11 years into his management of leukemia when doctors told him it had returned late last year. He had not previously announced the diagnosis, and so that October show was crushing, and then subdued, and eventually took a turn for the awkward. Tonight presented a far different scene—the crowd was euphoric, and interrupted Reigns’s speech with a rousing chant of “welcome back,” “you deserve it,” and “thank you, Roman.”