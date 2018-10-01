Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Ron Baker played 17 mostly second-half minutes in Monday night’s Knicks preseason game, which went to overtime. It was in overtime, with just under a minute left, when Baker was whacked in the face by Wizards rookie Troy Brown and had his contact lens dislodged. Lacking a few drops of nice clean saline solution, Baker resorted to an extremely gross and unhygienic plan B:



There’s no chance the Knicks don’t have lens solution somewhere in their store of supplies. Presumably Baker opted to try the spit technique for the sake of expediency. Luckily for his eyeball, it appears not to have worked. Spit might be a better lubricant than water, but it’s also full of grody bacteria and bad breath germs and is fuckin’ gross!