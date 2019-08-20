Let’s issue the warning up front: You’re going to see a pretty gross finger if you keep reading. It looks like a bloody lowercase “Z,” if that helps you sharpen your imagination. Okay, you’ve been warned.



Ronda Rousey revealed today that she had severely messed up her finger last week while filming a scene for the TV show 9-1-1. The pro wrestler said the injury happened when she caught her hand in a boat door during a take. Her middle finger took the brunt of the damage.

From her Instagram post, which can be found below:

Freak accident, first take of the day a boat door fell on my hand, I thought I just jammed my fingers so I finished the take before looking (I know it sounds crazy, but I’m used to live audiences and never showing pain unless I’m supposed to) after a break in the action I told our director the situation and was rushed via ambulance to the hospital where they promptly reattached my bone and tendon with a plate and screws. I returned to filming the next day and finished my scenes before returning home to recover. Modern medicine amazes me, I already had 50% range of motion back in 3 days.

Ready? Here it is:

Yep, that’s gross.