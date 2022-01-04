It’s Week 17 of the NFL season, and our rookie quarterbacks have just about made it through the year, with only a couple of whom living up to the hype. Now let’s look at how the 2021 rookie class fared in Week 17.
5. Justin Fields
Justin Fields sat out again this week resting an ankle injury, but Bears head coach Matt Nagy hopes he’ll be a go for the season finale. There’s been a lot of growing pains in Season 1 for Fields, but it would be nice to see him finish out his rookie year on a high note.
4. Trevor Lawrence
The rookie season from Hell is almost over for Trevor Lawrence, and after another multi-INT game, I’m sure Lawrence is more than ready for the offseason. Things are so bad that Jaguars fans are attempting to shame owner Shad Khan into firing general manager Trent Baalke. What a mess.
3. Davis Mills
This was actually one of Mills’ more pedestrian outings this season as he passed for just 163 yards. The Niners were too much for the Texans as Mills, and the offense, never got much of anything going. Just one more game left in another disastrous season for Houston.
2. Trey Lance
Lance was finally reinserted into the starting lineup for the 49ers in Week 17 and got the first win of his career, beating the lowly Texans. Lance played well, passing for 249 yards and two TDs. Lots of promise with this kid, and he should be ready to step in full-time next season in place of Jimmy G.
1. Mac Jones
Jones and the Patriots bounced back big time this week, beating down the Jaguars 50-10. Jones had three TD passes and a 128.1 passer rating. After their loss the previous week to Buffalo, New England needed a get-right game before the postseason. Every team should be able to play Jacksonville coming off a bad loss.
