Somewhere 50 Cent is telling anyone who will listen that even though he missed all of the sand surrounding home plate, his pitch really wasn’t that bad. After a three-minute search on YouTube, the only worse first pitch I found from a professional athlete was John Wall. He basically spiked the baseball like an end-zone celebration.

Fortunately for the Ravens, they didn’t sign Smith to a five-year, $100 million contract for his throwing accuracy. That’s what Lamar Jackson is for — and he threw a dart on his attempt at a first pitch. Smith is employed to punish ball carriers and to keep the Ravens from getting carved up on short and intermediate passes.

Advertisement

He did that quite well last season. Well enough to set a new benchmark for salary at his position, but not so well that he is immune from teasing for his pitch on Sunday. Prime Ray Lewis would not have deserved a pass for throwing a ball that poorly. Smith will probably catch some grief in the locker room during minicamp later this week.

Then he’ll get out on the field, leap a large human being in a single bound to make a play, and all will be forgotten.