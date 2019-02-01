Rudy Gobert should be an all-star this year. He’s averaging 15 points, 12.8 boards, and 2.2 blocks per game, and he anchors the league’s fifth-best defense, which is 7.7 points per 100 possessions better than league average when he plays. The Jazz have turned their season around and solidified a playoff spot as Gobert steadied things amid Donovan Mitchell’s shooting struggles. Get LaMarcus Aldridge out of my face!



Gobert was asked about his snub ahead of today’s game against the Hawks, and he couldn’t fight back the tears, abruptly walking away after breaking down. He would have received a $1 million bonus if he made his first all-star team this year, but he’s not eligible to get the bonus even if he’s selected as an injury replacement.

Gobert’s display of emotion provoked some of the corniest players in the NBA, whose ranks include a tiny man who hasn’t played this year and also an asshole averaging seven points per game.

Let Rudy cry, man. At least he got a laugh when someone brought up Green crying in his car while trying to recruit Kevin Durant.