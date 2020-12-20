Rudy Gobert rubs hands all over 5-year, $205 million deal with Jazz

Utah Jazz big man Rudy Gobert is getting a huge payday. Photo : AP

It’s totally safe to touch, guys. Everything’s fine.



According to Tim MacMahon of ESPN, Rudy Gobert has signed a 5-year, $205 million extension with the Utah Jazz. The deal is the biggest for any center in league history. Gobert’s contract is also the third largest deal in NBA history, trailing only Giannis Antetokounmpo and Russell Westbrook.

I have to imagine Gobert rubbed his fingers all over the contract and counted the dollars by hand. Why doesn’t he let the press in to report on the massive news while he’s at it?

The big man told ESPN (hopefully not in person) that the contract means the Jazz “believe” in him. “They believe in what we’ve been building over the years with this whole organization, with Coach [Quin Snyder] and all the guys. For me, it’s an incredible blessing. It’s a very motivating feeling to know that we all share the same vision and we all share this goal for this state and for this franchise.”

Gobert released a thank-you note to the Jazz organization and its fans when news of his deal broke:

Gobert and the Jazz are scheduled to face the Trail Blazers Wednesday night in Portland. Hopefully, he can keep his hands to himself.