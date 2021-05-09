Russ and Beal could give top seeds a scare in the playoffs

The Wizards, led by triple-double machine Russell Westbrook, are no joke. Photo : Getty Images

The Washington Wizards are nothing to play with.



Coming down the home stretch of the NBA season the Wizards are balling out and playing with a whole new level of confidence.

Just last night against the Pacers, Bradley Beal and Russell Westbrook made history as teammates. They become the first teammates to drop 50 points and a 30 point triple-double since Kevin McHale and Larry Bird did it in 1985. Beal who dropped 50 and Westbrook who put up another 30 point triple-double became the third pair of teammates to accomplish this feat. Along with the Boston duo, Elgin Baylor and Jerry West also join this exclusive list.

The night also marked Westbrook’s 181 career triple-double which ties him with Oscar Robertson for the most all-time.

The team in Washington is currently 15-4 in their last 19 games which includes an 8-game win streak, which is the longest for the franchise in 20 years. While this team started this year as a hot mess and one of the laughingstocks of the league, the end of the season is telling a completely different story about this squad.

Now, they are one of the scariest teams set to enter the play-in. They are fourth in the league in points per game behind only the Bucks, Nets, and Jazz. Just think about the damage this team could do if Beal continues to stay hot shooting and Russ is dominating all aspects of the game as he has recently then this team will be a nightmare for a play-in team and could give a top-seeded team in the East some worries in the first round.

There’s nothing scarier in basketball than a hot team playing with confidence. If they continue to get buckets the way they have been over these past 20 games, I wouldn’t want to see this squad in the postseason.