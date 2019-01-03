Screenshot: ESPN

Having a signature celebration opens Lance Stephenson up to humiliation. (Being Lance Stephenson, generally, also opens him up to humiliation.) Just before halftime in the Thunder’s win over the Lakers Wednesday night, Paul George stripped his former Pacers teammate, fought him off as he clamored to get the ball back, and drained the and-one. Then, Russell Westbrook did what had to be done.

Come for the stolen air guitar, but stay for the wink and kiss at the camera:

After the game, Westbrook hilariously denied that he’d had Stephenson in mind:



Anyway, it’s fine, you can borrow it—just don’t return it with any broken strings or anything, okay?