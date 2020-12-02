Russell Westbrook to Wizards, John Wall to Rockets in seismic shake-up for NBA

Looks like OKC won’t have Russell Westbrook to kick around anymore . Image : Getty Images

Russell Westbrook and John Wall will each have a new NBA home this season.



Woj reported Wednesday night that Houston has traded the former MVP to Washington for former All-Star guard John Wall and a first-round pick.

Both Westbrook and Wall are dynamic playmakers when healthy, but both have had their fair share of injuries throughout their careers. They are also both aging guards in the back-end of their primes.

Wall will be returning from a ruptured Achilles this season and hasn’t played since December 2018.



Westbrook who reportedly requested a trade a few weeks ago was rumored to be on the move to the Knicks or Clippers, but now it seems like he will play the 2020-21 season in the nation’s capital.



This could be the beginning of both the Rockets and Wizards’ rebuild.



This is a developing story.

