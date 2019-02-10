Russell Wilson Doesn't Need A Damn Headset

Russell Wilson was great against the Browns on Sunday, completing 23 of his 33 pass attempts for 295 and two touchdowns. He’s thrown for 14 touchdowns and zero interceptions this year while completing 72 percent of his passes, and is at the moment leading the MVP race. If this is to be the year when Wilson takes the title of Best Quarterback in the League, Sunday’s game provided more than just statistics to help bolster his case.



The Seahawks started the second half down 20-18, and punted on their opening drive of the half. Seattle’s defense got Wilson the ball back by recovering a fumble, at which point he led his offense on a seven-play scoring drive to go up 25-18. It was a well-engineered drive, but it’s even more impressive when you realize Wilson called every play himself because his in-helmet headset was broken:

Maybe you’re not impressed by a veteran NFL quarterback figuring out how to run the offense on his own for seven plays, but just remember that Jared Goff got himself a $110 million contract because of his ability to stare dumbly at the defense and wait for Sean McVay to call the reads into his headset.