Russell Wilson Throws Up Prayer, Tyler Lockett Answers

One of two things happened on this incredible play from the Seahawks. Either Russell Wilson completed one of the most amazing throws of the early season to a teammate with the kind of pinpoint accuracy that even computers would struggle to comprehend, or Wilson, with his view of Lockett in the back of the end zone obstructed, decided to throw the ball away and it was only because of Lockett’s instincts that this resulted in six points. Personally, I’m going to truther the shit out of this and go with the latter.

Regardless, that was still cool as hell.