Sports News Without Access, Favor, Or Discretion
NFL

Russell Wilson Throws Up Prayer, Tyler Lockett Answers

Gabe Fernandez
Filed to:Russell Wilson
5.6K
9
Save

One of two things happened on this incredible play from the Seahawks. Either Russell Wilson completed one of the most amazing throws of the early season to a teammate with the kind of pinpoint accuracy that even computers would struggle to comprehend, or Wilson, with his view of Lockett in the back of the end zone obstructed, decided to throw the ball away and it was only because of Lockett’s instincts that this resulted in six points. Personally, I’m going to truther the shit out of this and go with the latter.

Regardless, that was still cool as hell.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Recommended Stories

Stefon Diggs Returns To Vikings Practice, Is Vague And Grumpy
The Jaguars Don't Seem All That Interested In Trading Jalen Ramsey
Bears' Roquan Smith Says He'll Play This Week After Missing One Game For "Personal Reasons"

About the author