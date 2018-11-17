Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Down 13 points more than halfway through the third quarter, Rutgers decided to be bold against the visiting Penn State Nittany Lions and go for it on fourth-and-goal, just two yards shy from the end zone. Taking some advice from the professional team just south of Jersey, the Scarlet Knights decided to run the trick play that will forever be associated with the Eagles. Unlike the Eagles, however, Rutgers quarterback Giovanni Rescigno was unable to come up with the most important part of the play: the touchdown catch.



It’s hard to say exactly how big of a screw-up this was for the Big Ten’s laughingstock. Even though they were at home, Rutgers probably wasn’t going to beat Penn State. At the same time, momentum is a very real thing and with the final score being 20-7, who knows what could have happened had the Scarlet Knights put a little bit of pressure on the Nittany Lions.