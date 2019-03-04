In the third period of Monday night’s Oilers-Sabres tilt, with Edmonton up a goal and less than four minutes left on the clock, the puck made its way to Sabres winger Jason Pominville, in the crease, with absolutely nothing to stop him from scoring the tying goal. Nothing, that is, except for his own ridiculous stick:



Look at this damn shit:

Hideously, but predictably, the Sabres were unable to produce another chance of this quality, and fell by the score 4–3. For whatever it’s worth, Pominville was just as confused by the self-rejection as the rest of us:

This was Buffalo’s seventh loss in their last ten games, dropping them to fifth in the Eastern Conference wild card race. A real good idea would be to discontinue the practice of blocking their own shots, immediately!