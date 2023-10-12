NHL

Sabres sign D Owen Power to 7-year, $58.45M extension

By
Field Level Media
Apr 1, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Buffalo Sabres defenseman Owen Power (25) against the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center.
Image: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Buffalo Sabres defenseman Owen Power opens the season Thursday night as the owner of a newly signed seven-year, $58.45 million contract extension.

The deal takes effect with the 2024-25 season and has an average annual value of $8.35 million.

Power, 20, was the No. 1 pick of the 2021 NHL Draft and last season, led all rookies in average time on ice (23:48). He was a finalist for the Calder Trophy, given to the rookie of the year, after scoring 35 points (four goals, 31 assists) in 79 games.

The deal, completed Wednesday, came as part of a spending spree for the Sabres, who signed defenseman Rasmus Dahlin to an eight-year, $88 million deal on Monday.

Dahlin, 23, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 draft, has 233 points (46 goals, 187 assists) in five seasons with the Sabres.

In addition to Dahlin and Power, the Sabres have locked up forwards Tage Thompson and Dylan Cozens and defenseman Mattias Samuelsson with long-term deals since the beginning of last season.

The Sabres haven't made the playoffs since 2011 but are on the upswing. With a 42-33-7 record last season, they finished one point out of the second wild-card postseason berth in the Eastern Conference.

Buffalo hosts the New York Rangers to open the season.

—Field Level Media