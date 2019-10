Today brings us what will hopefully be the final update about the state of Jets quarterback Sam Darnold’s spleen, which was thrust into a precarious position by the mononucleosis virus that has kept him out of action since Week 2. We are pleased to pass along the following announcement: Spleen strong.

Advertisement

Congrats to Darnold, who now gets to return to enjoying his blessed existence as the starting quarterback of the 0-4 New York Jets.