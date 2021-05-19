Santa Claus arrives at PGA Championship dressed to the nines

Tempting though it may be, we advise against sitting on Joh n Daly’s lap and telling him what you want for Christmas. Image : Getty Images

Red shirt and a pair of olive shorts. No, not the color, like, olives on the shorts. That’s what John Daly wore during a round at Kiawah Island Golf Resort — the site of this week’s PGA Championship. And would you expect anything less from the golfer who bends the game’s dress code pretty much every time he plays?



The only thing Daly needed on the South Carolina links was a cigarette… maybe a diet coke, too.

Daly is on course ahead of the 2021 PGA Championship, which he gets to compete in as a past winner. 30 years ago, a 25 year old Daly won the 1991 PGA Championship as a ninth alternate. He wasn’t even supposed to be there, literally. After Nick Price withdrew from the tournament, Daly showed up to the course Thursday morning without having played a practice round.

His unlikely win is widely considered to be one of the greatest upsets in golf history. And those four days in August jump-started his pro career. The upset also turned a young golfer into a mainstream celebrity. And in the years to come, the media spotlight revealed more of Daly, the man — for better or worse.



But for the last 30 years, we can all agree that Daly’s golf outfits have been eccentric.

His pants have been especially ambitious.

I mean, seriously, who designs these?

Daly tees off tomorrow at 7:44 a.m. ET alongside Jimmy Walker and Jason Dufner. Hopefully, he can top the olive shorts for round one.