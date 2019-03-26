Last-place Saudi Pro League club Ohod will probably get relegated from the first division at the end of the season, so the draw they squeaked out on Saturday against Saudi giants and title favorites Al-Hilal probably won’t affect their ultimate fate much. However, that doesn’t mean that snatching two points off the league-leaders doesn’t come with its own pleasures, especially when you rub the upset in as extravagantly as Ohod keeper Abdullah Al-Owaishir did after the final whistle with a celebration so wormy it inspired the angry home Al-Hilal fans to chuck shit at him:

Scotty 2 Hotty would be proud.

