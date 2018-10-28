Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Russell Wilson hit Ed Dickson for a touchdown to extend the Seahawks’ lead over the Lions late in the second quarter. It was a nice throw and catch.

But the score was not the primary highlight on the play. To celebrate the touchdown, Tyler Lockett and Doug Baldwin did a “batter rushes the mound” celebration. Lockett played the pitcher, and knocked Baldwin down when he rushed the pretend mound.

As to why Lockett and Baldwin got to celebrate some other guy’s touchdown… well, who knows. Doesn’t matter. Still a good celebration.