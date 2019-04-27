DK Metcalf was an above-average college receiver whose draft stock exploded after a shirtless photo of him working out at the gym revealed he’s jacked as hell. At the NFL Combine, scouts only continued to drool over Metcalf once his numbers came in to show that he was pretty damn fast and that his muscles could be used to bench press 225 pounds a bunch of times.

But the attraction to Metcalf’s physique peaked when the then-prospect met with the Seahawks. Before Metcalf’s interview with Seattle, area scout Aaron Hineline and co-director of player personnel Trent Kirchner convinced the receiver to arrive shirtless to throw coach Pete Carroll off a bit. The plan for the receiver to go topless worked, and it made Carroll not just laugh, but also take off his shirt in solidarity. The Seahawks posted the video of that initial introduction between player and coach early Saturday morning.

It was a bit strange, and would probably be cause for a lot more concern in almost any other workplace, but the good news is that Metcalf wasn’t thrown into this stunt without getting anything in return. The reason the Seahawks felt comfortable sharing the receiver’s shirtless video is because they ended up drafting him late in the second round. Unsurprisingly, he was pretty emotional about the life-changing call he got.

How sweet, they were kind enough to not make him answer that phone call shirtless.