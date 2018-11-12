Photo: Frank Victores (AP)

Whether Saints head coach Sean Payton was angry or just trying to hype up his team before Sunday’s game against the Bengals, he seriously fucked up the fire alarm in the visiting locker room at Paul Brown Stadium. What’d he use to do this damage? Does he have fists made of steel?

NOLA.com photographer Michael DeMocker captured the carnage, and also the apparent reason for Payton’s act of destruction. That alarm would be a pretty sweet soundtrack for a pregame entrance:

Payton loves to talk shit and get in odd slapoffs with his colleagues, but this is another level. The coach defended himself today by saying he only destroyed the alarm because it wouldn’t stop, and also he didn’t “destroy” it. But the photo’s right there, man!

Advertisement

Josh Katzenstein of NOLA.com reported that the Bengals have “alerted the authorities” to the smashed alarm, but if the police plan to charge Payton with any destruction of property, look at the game film from the Saints’ 51-14 rout of Cincinnati.

[NOLA.com]