Second Player Of The Night Stretchered Off Following Brutal On-Field Collision

Thursday night’s Eagles road win over the Packers was bookended by a pair of scary head injuries suffered by players who’d eventually be strapped to backboards and stretchered off the field. Jamaal Williams of the Packers went down on an illegal late hit early in the first quarter; Avonte Maddox of the Eagles went down on an even scarier-looking friendly-fire hit late in the fourth.



Maddox was in man-to-man coverage on Packers receiver Robert Tonyan on second-and-long of a crucial late Green Bay drive. Aaron Rodgers found Tonyan on a quick throw to the nine-yard line; Tonyan tucked and braced for contact on the catch, and Eagles safety Andrew Sendejo narrowly missed the receiver, instead delivering a crunching hit to an unsuspecting Maddox. The collision looked awful, and Maddox pinwheeled to the turf, and he was down on the field for a very long time.

Maddox appeared to be reasonably alert as he was stretchered off the field, and the Eagles provided a relatively encouraging update following the conclusion of the game.



Advertisement

Teammates told ESPN beat reporter Tim McManus that Adams “helped ease their minds” by “cracking jokes and laughing” as he was being strapped to the stretcher, which is better than nothing. Because the devastating hit that knocked Maddox out of the game was delivered by a teammate, no penalty was called on the play. We’ll update this post with information on Maddox’s condition as it becomes available.