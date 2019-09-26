Jamaal Williams Taken Off On Stretcher Following Brutal Late Hit From Derek Barnett

On the Packers’ first play of the game, Aaron Rodgers completed a pass to running back Jamaa l Williams. After a group of Eagles defenders stood him up on what appeared to be a pass for no gain, Derek Barnett made his way over to the group of bodies and charged at Williams to make an entirely unnecessary hit. The violent collision appeared to cause Williams’s body to lock up, and Williams remained on the ground for an extended period of time.



Barnett was flagged for unnecessary roughness, but was not ejected for the hit. This was the second consecutive helmet-to-helmet hit from an Eagles player on a Packers player. On the punt return just one play earlier, Jonathan Ford smashed his helmet into the helmet of returner Darrius Shepherd.

Unlike Barnett, however, Ford was not flagged. If there’s any good news to cling on to, it’s the fact that Williams was able to give a thumbs-up to the crowd at Lambeau Field on his way off the field. We will update this post with more information once it becomes available.

