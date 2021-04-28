SEE IT!!! Christian Pulisic becomes first American to score in Champions League semifinal

Christian Pulisic celebrates his goal for Chelsea. Photo : Getty Images

Christian Pulisic became the first American to score in a Champions League semifinal, and went some way to giving himself the opportunity to be the first American to appear in a Champions League Final by giving Chelsea an away goal in a 1-1 draw against Real Madrid.



It wasn’t that long ago that people were wondering if Pulisic would fit in Thomas Tuchel’s plans at Chelsea. The calm nature of this finish demonstrates a world class nose for the net. We spend a lot of time shitting on the USMNT, and a lot of the time it’s deserved. But it’s good to keep in mind that it does contain one, genuine world-class player, which it hadn’t before.