We’ve addressed the Cubs’ buffoonery this morning already, so l et’s get to matters on the field — especially Fernando Tatis Jr. turning a baseball into a moon rock.



Advertisement

Yes that ball landed on top of that pavilion above the bleachers and out into the L.A. night, presumably to beat traffic.

Statcast said this one went 467 feet, which has to be shorting Tatis by some 200 feet.

“It was a monster home run,” Padres’ Ha-Seong Kim told reporters Thursday night of Tatis’ 42nd bomb. “This is my 42nd time seeing it. But it still amazes me every time.”

G/O Media may get a commission 50% off Virmee Tempo VT3 Plus Smart Watch Collects sleep data from different stages.

It records your health data and real-time exercise data for 18 exercise modes. Buy for $24 at Meh

Here’s the short list of players who have hit balls out of Dodger Stadium: Tatis, Giancarlo Stanton, Mark McGwire, Mike Piazza and Willie Stargell (twice). For those who don’t know, Dodger Stadium opened back in 1962, that’s 59 years ago.

“Everybody was just kind of in shock,” said Padres manager Jayce Tingler of the second-longest home run of Tatis’ career. “You think back at some of the guys that have been here over the years. Not only was that ball impressive, but it was impressive at night, where the ball usually doesn’t travel as well.”

Advertisement

It’s disappointing for the Padres that this kind of tear in the space/time continuum won’t count for much other than the highlight, as the Po ds were well on their way to losing yet another one to the Dodgers. That’s what happens when you have to start Vince Velasquez again because all your other starters are now extras on “The Walking Dead.”

But Tatis isn’t going anywhere, and when spring training rolls around in February, you’ll find most still saying that the Padres will be the Dodgers’ closest challenger. There’s too much returning that can’t be as hurt or as bad again. And maybe next time Tatis Jr. hits one to Narnia, it’ll be part of a reel for a memorable season for San Diego.