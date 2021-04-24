SEE IT! Gronk sets Guinness record for ‘highest’ catch (No, not that kind of high — although…)

Of course Gronk set this record. Image : Getty Images

This is arguably the least surprising world record accomplishment ever, when you think about it.

University of Arizona football alums Rob Gronkowski and Tedy Bruschi are serving as the honorary head coaches for AZ’s spring game. And in true Gronk fashion, the Super Bowl-winning tight end used it to set a Guinness World Record for the highest-altitude catch.

Gronk, who was introduced to a massive roar from the Arizona players, caught the ball dropped out of a helicopter from 600 feet in the air. [That sounds surprisingly low for a world record, but we digress. Also don’t knock it until you’ve tried it, I guess].

He actually missed the two balls, then caught the third offering, following it up, natch, with a patented Gronk Spike.

What else would you expect? It’s fuckin’ Gronk.