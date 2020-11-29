Black Friday Weekend Is Here!
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Soccer

See Messi’s tribute to Diego Maradona

julieadicaro
Julie DiCaro
Filed to:homage
homageLionel Messidiego maradona
Messi, wearing Maradona’s no. 10, celebrates the late legend after a goal yesterday.
Photo: (Getty Images)
Photo: (Getty Images)

Today FC Barcelona beat perennial La Liga lightweight CA Osasuna 4-nil. But that’s not the important part. Lionel Messi, in the 73rd minute, danced and pranced through a forest of defenders before easily depositing the ball in the upper corner of the net, sort of like another Argentinian superstar used to do.

Oh, and he did it all with his left foot.

After the easy goal, Messi ripped off his jersey to reveal an original Diego Maradona CA Newell’s Old Boys kit, paying homage to the Argentinian club where Maradona played briefly in 1993-94.

Messi grew up an Old Boys fan and played for the club while in development.

After the tribute, Messi kissed both hands and raised them to the sky in an emotional tribute to his predecessor and countryman.

And then:

Worth it.

Julie DiCaro

Former sports-talking / law-talking chick. Push out the jive, bring in the love.

