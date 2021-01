Marquez Stevenson: WR, Houston (5’10” 182 lbs.)

Image : Getty Images

Stevenson is one of a few wide receivers in Mobile this week with similar body sizes - under six feet tall and under 200 pounds. These smaller wide receivers need to prove that they can contribute, and Stevenson popped on film with easy speed. He got behind defenders at will in drills on day one.



Now over to the “National” team: