Photo: Julian Finney (Getty)

Serena Williams played her first tour match since a messy U.S. Open championship loss to Naomi Osaka last September, and had very different results. Today in the first round at the Australian Open, she slaughtered world No. 73 Tatiana Marja 6-0, 6-2.

This was Serena’s fourth-shortest match since archive Tennis Abstract began listing match times at the start of the 2016 season. The first set was over in 18 minutes, and she had the whole thing wrapped up in 49. Serena won a statistically absurd 69 percent of the points in the match, right on par with some of Rafael Nadal’s tidiest executions in Paris.

After the win, the seven-time Australian Open winner consoled her opponent.

