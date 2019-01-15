Photo: Susan Walsh (AP)

I was ready to move on from Donald Trump’s fast-food dinner for the title-winning Clemson Tigers’ White House visit yesterday, but these shots from AP photographer Susan Walsh are too good to pass by without comment. He had the fries put in cups with the presidential seal on them. Presidential fries!

Note that the Trump administration laid out all these Filets-O-Fish and ketchup packets as a shameless ploy to try to score points against the Democrats and blame them for the government shutdown, which started because the President didn’t get the funding he wanted for the wholly unnecessary border wall he wants to build. Now, here’s the President tweeting “hamberders.”

There’s a good chance that Donald Trump thinks serving salads at this dinner counted as diversity.

Photo: Susan Walsh (AP)

Presidential napkins!

Photo: Susan Walsh (AP)

What is the life of a person whose duty it is to serve the presidential fries?

Photo: Susan Walsh (AP)

This guy’s having a blast.

Photo: Susan Walsh (AP)

The divorced-dad meal to end all divorced-dad meals.

Trump was right when he said that his dinner for a championship sports team’s visit would be “interesting.” Exactly one point for him.