LeBron James has no shame.

In the glow of the Los Angeles Rams’ first Super Bowl win since 2000, James couldn’t just congratulate them and keep it moving.

Advertisement

He was at the game. He was jumping around in the suite for his buddy, Odell Beckham Jr. (until the wide receiver was injured in the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium on Sunday night).

It would have been great for James to fire off a tweet on social media just about the Rams and their accomplishment.

Nope.

James couldn’t help but interject himself into the party, looking to make him a part of what was taking place, despite the fact that he was in street clothes and not playing.

The tweet below basically said LeBron wanted Los Angeles to have a parade for all three championship L.A. teams: Lakers (2019-20), Dodgers (2020) and now the Rams (2021-22).

Advertisement

What? A parade celebrating three teams’ championships dating back a few years.

Naw. It’s a bad idea.

You can’t relive the past. That ship has sailed on the Lakers and Dodgers.

Plus, it would be a bad move for the Rams, a stepchild in L.A. Make no mistake about it. Los Angeles is a Dodgers and Lakers town period.

Advertisement

And yes, Dodgers first. When the two teams both won championships in 2020, the Dodgers had better local TV ratings.

The Rams, on the other hand, would be a distant third in anything that linked these three teams. Did you watch the NFC Championship Game? The crowd at SoFi Stadium was 60-40 in favor of the San Francisco 49ers. The visiting team took over the Rams’ home stadium.

Advertisement

The Rams are still trying to rebuild its fanbase after bolting to St. Louis, just to come back and beg for forgiveness. L.A. is still a Raiders town.

And we get it. The Lakers didn’t get a parade when they won that bubble championship in Orlando, Fla., in 2020 during the pandemic. For sure, it stinks.

Advertisement

There’s nothing like a parade to crown the moment, bring a city together as one and give fans a chance to share in the moment many watched on TV.

The same goes for the Dodgers, who won the World Series during the shortened 60-game pandemic season. You might remember, they beat the Tampa Bay Rays in a Series that was played in Arlington, Texas.

Advertisement

And the Dodgers got shut out of a confetti shower, too.

If anybody had the right to cry about not having a parade, it would have been the Dodgers. After all, that title ended a 32-year World Series drought.

Advertisement

And there was so much heartbreak before securing their first title since 1988.

Maybe you could buy Clayton Kershaw being salty after all those years in Los Angeles, winning and not getting a proper celebration.

Advertisement

The other elephant in the room is how exactly would the Lakers pull off a parade with the 2020 team. LeBron got rid of all those guys.

Hence, it would basically be a float with LeBron, Anthony Davis, Dwight Howard and Talen Horton-Tucker. That’s not exactly right or fair to the other players who contributed to winning the title.

Advertisement

Worse is James making this suggestion at a time the Lakers are reeling.

The Lakers currently stink at 26-31, ninth in the Western Conference. They have lost three straight and seven of their last 10.

Advertisement

Hard to imagine Lakers fans wanting to celebrate the past when the current is a mess put together by James, the de facto GM.

And we can assume that James would tell Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony to stay home and hidden. The rest of the current Lakers wouldn’t be able to take part in the parade. For sure, it would be awkward.

Advertisement

You can bet most Lakers fans would have been more excited if LeBron was coming up with a plan to change the team’s fortunes as the season quickly starts to melt away.

The only parade Lakers fans have witnessed lately has been opponents making layups against matador defense. The Lakers, the oldest team in the league, don’t play a lick of defense. It’s shameful.

Advertisement

And the same goes for LeBron trying to hijack another moment in the spotlight. There was no need.

On Sunday, LeBron was a spectator. Instead, he made himself a spectacle. And it was shameless.