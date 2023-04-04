Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NCAA

Shannon Sharpe has a scorching hot political take while discussing LSU-Iowa White House invite

The former NFLer said the POTUS will be one-and-done like a Kentucky or Duke freshman basketball player

DJ Dunson
Shannon Sharpe hit common sense out of the park with his bombastic opinion on the ramifications of Jill Biden’s tweet
Screenshot: FS1

On Monday night, Jill Biden waded into neck-deep waters by hitting send on an overly sentimental invite for a joint South Carolina and Iowa White House visit. On Tuesday morning, Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless clashed over Biden’s invite to Iowa for what should be LSU’s solo White House visit. Sharpe hit common sense out of the park with his bombastic opinion on the ramifications of the First Lady’s tweet.

Initially, Sharpe treaded down familiar ground raving about participation trophies and whatnot, before blurting out a scalding hot take on politics.

“Did you forget who helped put your husband in the White House? You gonna find out a very serious, hard lesson in ‘24. You’ll be like a Kentucky or Duke freshman. You’ll be one-and-done.”

Sick burn, but this has to be performance art for him to actually believe that. In this toxic political climate, a half-baked idea from a First Lady that will fade from the news cycle in a day being the backbreaker in an election that won’t take place for more than a year and a half, is a contrived take. The absurdity of morning sports debate shows is that they’re intended to one-up each other’s incredulous takes until we’re all left dumbfounded.

In reality, the state of Iowa is madder at the Bidens than LSU may be temporarily for something else tangibly more important than the First Lady contemplating a Sportsmanship Summit to the White House. Ironically, this is the first election cycle Democrats recently pushed the Iowa caucus back from their ceremonial position as the springboard for presidential primary season and replaced it with South Carolina.

Sharpe’s rage over the topic kind of ignores as if there wasn’t a former president leading the Republican nomination right now marching into a New York City courtroom to face felony charges.

In the aftermath of the backlash, both Bidens reneged on Jill’s shower thoughts. I can’t wait until Sharpe expounds on his correlation between Biden’s poll numbers and his thoughts on Joel Embiid vs. Nikola Jokić.

Follow DJ Dunson on Twitter: @cerebralsportex