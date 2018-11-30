Screenshot: TNT

At this point, TNT’s NBA studio show is good for one thing: watching the bleary-eyed hosts agitate and confuse the hell out of each other. Confusion reigned during last night’s episode when Shaquille O’Neal spent nearly two minutes trying to turn his co-hosts’ brains into soup.



Earlier on the show, Shaq had declared Kawhi Leonard the second-best player in the NBA. That should have made Charles Barkley’s question of who is the best player in the Eastern Conference an easy one to answer, and yet somehow this happened:

To recap: Kawhi Leonard is the second-best player in the NBA; Giannis Antetokounmpo is the best player in the East; one of LeBron James, Kevin Durant, or Antetokounmpo is the best player in the entire league.

At least he managed to avoid talking about pumping gas.