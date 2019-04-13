Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Down 4-3 in the second period, the San Jose Sharks had an opportunity to tie up the game when they were awarded a power play. But as the countdown clock for the penalty reached its final 30 seconds, it was Vegas that would end up with the goal-scoring opportunity. Reilly Smith passed the puck from the boards to Cody Eakin who took a shot on goal. San Jose’s Logan Couture, being the good team player that he is, widened his body to try and block the shot. While he succeeded with what he wanted to do, he did so at the cost of getting hit right in the beans.

Couture had to come off the ice to rest his injured jewels, but was able to return and finish out the game in the third. Though he returned as if the injury was a minor one, he told reporters after the game that he thought it things were much, much worse.

Though this hit might have been a particularly painful experience, he probably feels better about it than the play where he was questionably called for goalie interference, and the ensuing penalty let Vegas take the lead in the second period.