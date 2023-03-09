We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Former NBA All-Star Shawn Kemp was arrested Wednesday evening in connection to a drive-by shooting near the Tacoma Mall in Tacoma, Wash., according to reports.

Tacoma police said shots were fired and one car fled the scene. A 53-year-old man — later confirmed to be Kemp — was booked.

While the investigation is still underway, sources close to the ex-Seattle Supersonic told Fox 13 Seattle’s David Rose Kemp was trying to retrieve property that was stolen from his car.

The sources said Kemp’s iPhone tracker led him to Tacoma where he allegedly confronted the vehicle, whose occupant fired shots. Kemp allegedly fired in self-defense, per the sources.

Kemp was apprehended at the scene of the shooting.

Other run-ins with the law

This is not Kemp’s first run-in with the law, but his past offenses were nearly two decades ago and pale in comparison to this most recent arrest. In April 2005, he was arrested in Shoreline, Wash. Kemp was in a car in which police said they found marijuana, a small amount of cocaine, and a 9mm weapon that was registered to Kemp. He pled guilty to attempted possession of more than 40 grams of marijuana, was put on probation for a year, placed on home monitoring for less than a week, and paid a small fine.

In July 2006, he was arrested in Houston for having less than two ounces of marijuana in his car. He pled guilty to that misdemeanor as well.



These days Kemp is in the legal marijuana business. In 2020 he opened his first cannabis shop in Seattle, and in Feb. 2023 he opened a second one in the city.

